Financial Comparison: Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) versus Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Simulations Plus and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulations Plus 16.67% 7.68% 7.20% Kyndryl -6.69% -10.54% -1.45%

Volatility & Risk

Simulations Plus has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kyndryl has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

74.4% of Simulations Plus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Kyndryl shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of Simulations Plus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Kyndryl shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Simulations Plus and Kyndryl’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulations Plus $59.58 million 11.54 $9.96 million $0.49 70.39 Kyndryl $17.03 billion 0.23 -$1.38 billion ($4.95) -3.47

Simulations Plus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kyndryl. Kyndryl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simulations Plus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Simulations Plus and Kyndryl, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulations Plus 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kyndryl 0 2 1 0 2.33

Simulations Plus currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.96%. Kyndryl has a consensus target price of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.53%. Given Simulations Plus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Simulations Plus is more favorable than Kyndryl.

Summary

Simulations Plus beats Kyndryl on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products. The company also provides products based on mechanistic and mathematical models, such as DILIsym, NAFLDsym, ILDsym, RENAsym, IPFsym, and MITOsym products. In addition, it offers Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity Predictor for chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, as well as MonolixSuite products for modeling and simulation that allows for population analyses, rapid clinical trial data analyses, and regulatory submissions. Further, the company provides clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services, which includes population pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic modeling, exposure-response analyses, clinical trial simulations, data programming, and technical writing services in support of regulatory submissions; and early drug discovery services. Additionally, it offers creative and insightful consulting services to support its quantitative systems pharmacology/quantitative systems toxicology modelling. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food industry companies, as well as academic and regulatory agencies. Simulations Plus, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, communications, retail and travel, and automotive industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

