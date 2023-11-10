Financial Contrast: Denbury (NYSE:DEN) versus Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF)

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) and Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Denbury and Tamarack Valley Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury $1.48 billion 3.08 $480.16 million $8.96 9.90 Tamarack Valley Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.44 6.40

Denbury has higher revenue and earnings than Tamarack Valley Energy. Tamarack Valley Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denbury, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury 32.34% 19.82% 13.10% Tamarack Valley Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.5% of Tamarack Valley Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Denbury shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Denbury and Tamarack Valley Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury 1 5 1 0 2.00 Tamarack Valley Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Denbury currently has a consensus target price of $95.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.71%. Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus target price of $3.30, suggesting a potential upside of 17.44%. Given Tamarack Valley Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tamarack Valley Energy is more favorable than Denbury.

Summary

Denbury beats Tamarack Valley Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc. operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. Its oil and natural gas properties are the Cardium, Clearwater, Charlie Lake, and Enhanced Oil Recovery assets located in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Tango Energy Inc. and changed its name to Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. in June 2010. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

