First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 2.4 %

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $46.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 69.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 8,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $201,477.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,215,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,327,098.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 8,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $201,477.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,215,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,327,098.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $312,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,169,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,312,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,447 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 43.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 180,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 42,401 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,870,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,853,000 after buying an additional 674,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

