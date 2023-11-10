First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.09.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FQVLF shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 8.0 %

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.67.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.64%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

