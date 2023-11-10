Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,086,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,751,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,957,000 after acquiring an additional 47,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 128,374 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,154,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,451,000 after purchasing an additional 33,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.17. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

