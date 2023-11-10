FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.95

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.95 and traded as low as $29.00. FS Bancorp shares last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 4,098 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FS Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FS Bancorp Price Performance

FS Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $227.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $102,825.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 170.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 254,606 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 137.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 59,615 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 71.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 54,343 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 175.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 51,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

