FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Issued By Cormark

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Black Diamond Group in a report released on Monday, November 6th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BDI. Raymond James raised their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

TSE:BDI opened at C$7.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.37. The stock has a market cap of C$452.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.44. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of C$4.29 and a 52 week high of C$7.70.

Black Diamond Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Black Diamond Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

About Black Diamond Group

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.