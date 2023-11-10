FY2023 Earnings Estimate for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Issued By Scotiabank

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CF Industries in a report issued on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $8.24 per share for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.97 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

NYSE CF opened at $80.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $112.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 401.4% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 186.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 56.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

