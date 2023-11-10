FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Issued By Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$6.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.90 and a 12 month high of C$8.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

