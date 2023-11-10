FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) – B. Riley raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $20.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

