FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Trisura Group Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TSU. TD Securities set a C$57.00 price target on Trisura Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.29.

TSE TSU opened at C$32.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.37 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 92.73. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$29.05 and a 52 week high of C$47.90.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$664.42 million for the quarter. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.15%.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

