FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Issued By William Blair

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 6th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.65) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.72). The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.82) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACRS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.65. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.83% and a negative return on equity of 64.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,724 shares in the company, valued at $993,499.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James Loerop acquired 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,499.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 34.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,372,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,012,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $27,506,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,360,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,190,000 after acquiring an additional 84,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 36.6% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,269,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 875,109 shares during the last quarter.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

