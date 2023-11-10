FY2023 Earnings Forecast for AltaGas Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for AltaGas in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 5th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.38.

ALA opened at C$26.37 on Wednesday. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$21.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18.

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.59 per share, with a total value of C$1,329,300.00. In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.26, for a total transaction of C$136,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.59 per share, with a total value of C$1,329,300.00. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is 54.63%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

