FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Amprius Technologies, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Amprius Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.49). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amprius Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Amprius Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 736.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 11.4 %

NYSE:AMPX opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. Amprius Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $11.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the second quarter worth $111,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In related news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 46,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $169,714.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,120.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 143,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $627,164.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 46,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $169,714.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 63,421 shares in the company, valued at $232,120.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,753 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Further Reading

