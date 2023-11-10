FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $15.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.93. The consensus estimate for Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s current full-year earnings is $14.93 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.45 EPS.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.76. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.32 million.

AGM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AGM opened at $155.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52 week low of $111.28 and a 52 week high of $180.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 484,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,434,000 after purchasing an additional 147,124 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,801,000 after purchasing an additional 50,169 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 45,957 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,708,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

