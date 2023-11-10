FY2023 Earnings Forecast for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Issued By Raymond James

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a report issued on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.94. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$4.64 and a one year high of C$8.86.

K92 Mining ( TSE:KNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$69.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$72.36 million. K92 Mining had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

