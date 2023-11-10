FY2023 EPS Estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Decreased by Analyst

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Free Report) – Raymond James decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties in a report released on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altius Renewable Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Pi Financial cut their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$10.75 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.39.

Shares of ARR stock opened at C$7.18 on Wednesday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12 month low of C$6.60 and a 12 month high of C$10.05. The firm has a market cap of C$221.00 million, a PE ratio of -718.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 102.67, a current ratio of 249.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

