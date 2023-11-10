FY2023 EPS Estimates for Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Raised by B. Riley

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) – B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Augmedix in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for Augmedix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Augmedix’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Shares of AUGX opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $220.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Augmedix has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $5.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02.

Augmedix ( NASDAQ:AUGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 million. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 2,683.46% and a negative net margin of 49.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Augmedix by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Augmedix during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

