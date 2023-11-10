FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Increased by Analyst

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued on Monday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.84. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BOH. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of BOH opened at $52.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average of $47.94. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $82.87.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $262.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

