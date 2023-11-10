FY2023 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booking in a report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson analyst T. White now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $147.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $135.37. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $147.18 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2024 earnings at $157.16 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Melius initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,346.21.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,010.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market cap of $105.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,899.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,003.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,871.22.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total transaction of $90,791.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,203.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total value of $781,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,327,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total transaction of $90,791.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 614 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,203.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,038 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Booking by 98,894.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Booking by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,176,000 after purchasing an additional 102,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,887,000 after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

