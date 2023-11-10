FY2023 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Centene in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.62 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.46. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $6.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Centene’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Get Our Latest Report on CNC

Centene Price Performance

Centene stock opened at $71.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $87.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in Centene by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60,910 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Centene by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Centene by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Centene by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.