FY2023 EPS Estimates for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Cut by William Blair

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNH Industrial in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNHI. Barclays reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.31 to $15.11 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.37.

NYSE CNHI opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.64.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.45%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

