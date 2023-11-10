FY2023 EPS Estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Boosted by HC Wainwright

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now expects that the company will earn ($2.31) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.60). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $975.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of -1.83. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01).

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 2,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $41,524.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $41,524.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 384,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $3,867,064.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,817,935 shares in the company, valued at $128,948,426.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,586 shares of company stock valued at $63,562. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 22,942 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.