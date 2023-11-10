FY2023 EPS Estimates for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Increased by Analyst

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Gibraltar Industries in a report released on Monday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will earn $4.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.98. The consensus estimate for Gibraltar Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of ROCK opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.10. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $77.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,400,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,798,000 after purchasing an additional 57,633 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,026,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 620,995 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,980,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,863,000 after purchasing an additional 55,142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,668,000 after acquiring an additional 20,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,673,000 after acquiring an additional 141,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

