FY2023 EPS Estimates for Northwest Pipe Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Northwest Pipe in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Northwest Pipe’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Pipe’s FY2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NWPX. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Northwest Pipe Stock Down 1.7 %

Northwest Pipe stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $258.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 9.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 178,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 14,815 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 27.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 6.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

