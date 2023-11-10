FY2023 EPS Estimates for Nucor Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Nucor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $17.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $17.92. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $17.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. Nucor’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NUE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on NUE

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $151.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor has a 1-year low of $129.46 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.