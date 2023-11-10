FY2023 EPS Estimates for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC) Lowered by Analyst

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oncolytics Biotech in a report released on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.12).

TSE ONC opened at C$1.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$133.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 8.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.80. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of C$1.48 and a one year high of C$4.49.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

