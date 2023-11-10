FY2023 EPS Estimates for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Boosted by KeyCorp

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Park-Ohio in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.07. The consensus estimate for Park-Ohio’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

PKOH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $317.56 million, a P/E ratio of -121.29 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently -249.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 981,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Park-Ohio by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 948,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,020,000 after purchasing an additional 38,366 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Park-Ohio by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 931,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,779,000 after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Park-Ohio by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 380,560 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Park-Ohio by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 478,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

