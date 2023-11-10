FY2023 EPS Estimates for TELUS Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21. TELUS has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $22.08. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 263.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 60.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 36.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 59.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 156.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after buying an additional 291,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

