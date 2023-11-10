FY2024 EPS Estimates for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Increased by DA Davidson

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.75. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSS. Raymond James raised their price objective on Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Federal Signal Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $64.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Signal

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 155.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

