G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) Stock Price Up 20%

G6 Materials Corp. (CVE:GGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 1,201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 7,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

G6 Materials Stock Up 20.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13.

G6 Materials (CVE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.45 million for the quarter. G6 Materials had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a negative net margin of 165.45%.

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

