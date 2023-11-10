Gogo Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Gogo in a report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Gogo’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Gogo’s FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $97.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.78 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 263.04% and a net margin of 38.95%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOGO. TheStreet cut shares of Gogo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Gogo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Gogo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Gogo from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gogo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Gogo stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. Gogo has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $17.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the first quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gogo by 432.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Gogo by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

