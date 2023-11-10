Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $837.79

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 837.79 ($10.34) and traded as low as GBX 774 ($9.55). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 796.50 ($9.83), with a volume of 250,615 shares traded.

Grafton Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 838.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 837.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 948.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Grafton Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Grafton Group’s payout ratio is 4,047.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Grafton Group Company Profile

In other news, insider David Arnold sold 8,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 895 ($11.05), for a total transaction of £73,542.15 ($90,781.57). Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

