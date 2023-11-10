Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.07

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.07 and traded as low as $24.55. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 4,835 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $418.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 23.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 12.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $360,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 77.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

