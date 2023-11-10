Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $121.55 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 273,062 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.0% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $121,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 162.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,846,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,145 shares of company stock valued at $25,278,008 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com stock opened at $140.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.79. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

