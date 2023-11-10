Gusbourne (OTCMKTS:SLLFF) versus Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Critical Analysis

Gusbourne (OTCMKTS:SLLFF – Get Free Report) and Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gusbourne and Eastside Distilling’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gusbourne N/A N/A N/A ($0.14) -6.31 Eastside Distilling $14.33 million 0.10 -$16.27 million ($18.06) -0.07

Gusbourne has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eastside Distilling. Gusbourne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastside Distilling, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Gusbourne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gusbourne and Eastside Distilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gusbourne N/A N/A N/A Eastside Distilling -141.80% -16,003.09% -68.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gusbourne and Eastside Distilling, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gusbourne 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastside Distilling 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eastside Distilling has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 287.60%. Given Eastside Distilling’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eastside Distilling is more favorable than Gusbourne.

Summary

Eastside Distilling beats Gusbourne on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gusbourne

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling and still wines under the Gusbourne brand in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand. It also offers canning and printing services to the craft beer, cider, and kombucha beverage industries; and digital can printing and co-packing services. The company sells its products on a wholesale basis to distributors in the United States. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

