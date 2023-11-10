Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $20.17 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 83,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,145 shares of company stock worth $25,278,008 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $140.60 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.96 and its 200 day moving average is $127.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

