HC Wainwright Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Protara Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.57) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.23). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Protara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.90) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.39) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.35) EPS.
Protara Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. Protara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Trading of Protara Therapeutics
Protara Therapeutics Company Profile
Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.
