HC Wainwright Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Energy Fuels in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of TSE EFR opened at C$10.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.11. The company has a current ratio of 26.90, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.60. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of C$6.70 and a 12-month high of C$12.17.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.