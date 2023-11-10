Head-To-Head Contrast: Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and American Homes 4 Rent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Hotel Properties $675.70 million 0.94 -$1.05 million ($0.22) -26.86 American Homes 4 Rent $1.49 billion 8.37 $273.14 million $0.98 35.18

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

95.1% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and American Homes 4 Rent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Hotel Properties -0.94% -0.49% -0.23% American Homes 4 Rent 24.51% 5.36% 3.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Summit Hotel Properties and American Homes 4 Rent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Hotel Properties 0 1 1 0 2.50 American Homes 4 Rent 0 9 9 0 2.50

Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.82%. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus target price of $36.88, suggesting a potential upside of 6.97%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than American Homes 4 Rent.

Risk and Volatility

Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Summit Hotel Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Summit Hotel Properties pays out -109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 89.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Summit Hotel Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American Homes 4 Rent has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Summit Hotel Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Summit Hotel Properties on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 2, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country. In recent years, we've been named one of Fortune's 2022 Best Workplaces in Real Estate, a 2023 Great Place to Work, a 2023 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 and America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 by Newsweek and Statista Inc., and a Top ESG Regional Performer by Sustainalytics. As of June 30, 2023, we owned nearly 59,000 single-family properties in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and Mountain West regions of the United States.

