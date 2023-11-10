Head-To-Head Review: Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) versus OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trustmark and OceanFirst Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark $759.32 million 1.70 $71.89 million $1.56 13.54 OceanFirst Financial $490.27 million 1.60 $146.60 million $2.13 6.20

OceanFirst Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trustmark. OceanFirst Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trustmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Trustmark has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trustmark and OceanFirst Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark 0 5 0 0 2.00 OceanFirst Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25

Trustmark currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.05%. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.73%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Trustmark.

Dividends

Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Trustmark pays out 59.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanFirst Financial pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. OceanFirst Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.3% of Trustmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Trustmark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trustmark and OceanFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark 9.18% 11.35% 0.95% OceanFirst Financial 20.67% 7.59% 0.91%

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Trustmark on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trustmark

(Get Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services. The company also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government-insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing. In addition, it provides wealth management and trust services, such as administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management services. Further, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Get Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers. The company also offers commercial real estate, multi-family, land loans, construction, fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, the company offers bankcard, trust and asset management services; and sells life insurance products. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.