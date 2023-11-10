Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Trading Down 3.8%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.
Iluka Resources Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43.
Iluka Resources Company Profile
Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon, gypsum, and iron concentrate products.
