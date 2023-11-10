Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) Shares Down 0.6%

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.73 and last traded at $36.73. 1,912 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 3,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.94.

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a market cap of $38.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOUP. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $1,215,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $452,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (LOUP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Loup Frontier Tech index. The fund tracks an index of developed- and emerging-market stocks that are influencing the future of technology. Holdings are selected by fundamental criteria and equally weighted in two tiers.

