Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 167.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.17% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the third quarter valued at $208,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAPR opened at $24.16 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $247.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

