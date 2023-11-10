Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.18.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICPT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.
ICPT stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $793.82 million, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.52.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
