Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.38% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 60,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

