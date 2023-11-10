Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/23/2023 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $300.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $385.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $386.00 to $363.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – Intuitive Surgical had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $355.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2023 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $368.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – Intuitive Surgical was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/20/2023 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $400.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $385.00 to $314.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Intuitive Surgical is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2023 – Intuitive Surgical was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/3/2023 – Intuitive Surgical was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/25/2023 – Intuitive Surgical was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $272.40 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,955 shares of company stock worth $8,928,299. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

