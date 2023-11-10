Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Microsoft (MSFT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT):

10/26/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $430.00 to $432.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $370.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $413.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $347.00.

10/25/2023 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $425.00 to $421.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $425.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $390.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $400.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $420.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2023 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Microsoft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $360.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Microsoft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2023 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/22/2023 – Microsoft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $385.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2023 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $390.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2023 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $420.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2023 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $398.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/15/2023 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating and a $347.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2023 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $398.00 price target on the stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $360.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.49 and a 200-day moving average of $328.45. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $366.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Get Microsoft Co alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.