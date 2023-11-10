Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Trading Down 2.6%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 37.36 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.46). 517,235 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 304,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.48).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.93) target price on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of £71.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.86 and a beta of 2.74.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

