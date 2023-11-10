INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Stock Price Down 12.1%

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.69. 161,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 626,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13.
INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 7,630.09% and a negative net margin of 858.88%.
INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. INVO Bioscience, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
